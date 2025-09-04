12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock rose 42.5% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock increased by 10.61% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 9.82% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares increased by 4.91% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

shares increased by 4.91% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. OceanPal OP stock rose 4.62% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Losers

Quanex Building Prods NX shares declined by 13.2% to $18.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $948.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 11.36% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Planet Image Intl YIBO stock decreased by 10.26% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.

Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares decreased by 9.39% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Quhuo QH stock decreased by 6.62% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $446.6 million.

