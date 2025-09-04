12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares rose 92.8% to $2.83 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Masonglory MSGY shares moved upwards by 39.68% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
- Polar Power POLA stock rose 34.24% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN stock rose 13.47% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 12.84% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
Losers
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 38.6% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares decreased by 30.0% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares decreased by 19.86% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.7 million.
- C3is CISS stock decreased by 19.52% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- EuroDry EDRY stock fell 18.9% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares decreased by 16.84% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$2.04-19.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.95
Growth
6.05
Quality
N/A
Value
10.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$2.96101.4%
CISSC3is Inc
$2.33-19.0%
EDRYEuroDry Ltd
$10.90-%
HYFMHydrofarm Holdings Group Inc
$3.02-31.0%
MSGYMasonglory Ltd
$14.8017.5%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.2028-40.9%
PNSkycorp Solar Group Ltd
$1.127.77%
POLAPolar Power Inc
$3.0237.9%
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$1.2312.8%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$5.83-16.8%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$3.8812.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.