12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares rose 92.8% to $2.83 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

Masonglory MSGY shares moved upwards by 39.68% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.

Polar Power POLA stock rose 34.24% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Skycorp Solar Group PN stock rose 13.47% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 12.84% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

Losers

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 38.6% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares decreased by 30.0% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

Babcock & Wilcox BW shares decreased by 19.86% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.7 million.

C3is CISS stock decreased by 19.52% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

EuroDry EDRY stock fell 18.9% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.

Solidion Technology STI shares decreased by 16.84% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

