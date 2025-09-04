12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares rose 26.5% to $1.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Enigmatig EGG shares moved upwards by 17.01% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.
- Zooz Power ZOOZ stock moved upwards by 13.19% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- VisionWave Holdings VWAV shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $138.4 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock increased by 6.7% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 6.42% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
Losers
- Solidion Technology STI stock decreased by 14.4% to $6.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares decreased by 12.96% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- C3is CISS shares decreased by 12.89% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Science Applications Intl SAIC stock fell 10.62% to $102.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 9.55% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Nuburu BURU stock fell 8.72% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.1552-8.60%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.11
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
1.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$1.523.40%
CISSC3is Inc
$2.50-12.9%
EGGEnigmatig Ltd
$6.7417.0%
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$1.735.49%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$8.10-10.1%
SAICScience Applications International Corp
$105.64-7.42%
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$1.144.59%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$6.02-14.1%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.5100-14.6%
VWAVVisionWave Holdings Inc
$9.55-%
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$2.558.51%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.