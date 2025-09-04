12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares rose 26.5% to $1.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

Enigmatig EGG shares moved upwards by 17.01% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.

Zooz Power ZOOZ stock moved upwards by 13.19% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

VisionWave Holdings VWAV shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $138.4 million.

New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock increased by 6.7% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 6.42% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Losers

Solidion Technology STI stock decreased by 14.4% to $6.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Urban-gro UGRO shares decreased by 12.96% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

C3is CISS shares decreased by 12.89% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Science Applications Intl SAIC stock fell 10.62% to $102.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 9.55% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Nuburu BURU stock fell 8.72% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

