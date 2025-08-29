12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares rose 446.1% to $10.54 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH stock increased by 44.02% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares rose 18.07% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.2 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock increased by 10.05% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- DEFSEC Technologies DFSC shares moved upwards by 8.53% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
Losers
- SOS SOS stock decreased by 24.5% to $1.23 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares decreased by 19.54% to $9.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Cycurion CYCU stock decreased by 18.61% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Mint MIMI stock fell 15.69% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares declined by 14.83% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 12.99% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
