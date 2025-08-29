August 29, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares rose 446.1% to $10.54 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Lakeside Holding LSH stock increased by 44.02% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares rose 18.07% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.2 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock increased by 10.05% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • DEFSEC Technologies DFSC shares moved upwards by 8.53% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Losers

  • SOS SOS stock decreased by 24.5% to $1.23 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO shares decreased by 19.54% to $9.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • Cycurion CYCU stock decreased by 18.61% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Mint MIMI stock fell 15.69% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares declined by 14.83% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 12.99% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BW Logo
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$2.259.51%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.10
Growth
6.13
Quality
N/A
Value
11.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CYCU Logo
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.2093-18.7%
DFSC Logo
DFSCDEFSEC Technologies Inc
$3.558.23%
HTCO Logo
HTCOHigh-Trend International Group
$9.15-18.8%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$9.68401.6%
LASE Logo
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$4.10-10.9%
LSH Logo
LSHLakeside Holding Ltd
$1.1329.1%
MIMI Logo
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$5.94-16.8%
MSW Logo
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$2.1013.2%
SKBL Logo
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$1.1021.3%
SNTG Logo
SNTGSentage Holdings Inc
$1.74-12.9%
SOS Logo
SOSSOS Ltd
$1.14-30.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved