August 29, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 8.88% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock rose 8.08% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
  • Greenwave Technology GWAV shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Capstone Holding CAPS shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 4.51% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

Losers

  • Cycurion CYCU shares declined by 18.0% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
  • DSS DSS shares fell 10.86% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 7.9% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Nixxy NIXX stock declined by 3.87% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO shares declined by 3.64% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock fell 3.09% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

