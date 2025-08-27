12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- AquaBounty Techs AQB shares increased by 36.6% to $1.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock moved upwards by 32.88% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
- Invivyd IVVD shares increased by 11.25% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares moved upwards by 8.48% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Advanced Biomed ADVB stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares increased by 7.24% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
Losers
- Cooper Companies COO shares decreased by 11.0% to $65.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Aligos Therapeutics ALGS shares decreased by 6.85% to $10.62. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock declined by 6.68% to $13.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics OTLK stock decreased by 6.31% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.9 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares declined by 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Veeva Systems VEEV stock declined by 5.66% to $277.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALGSAligos Therapeutics Inc
$10.62-3.28%
AQBAquaBounty Technologies Inc
$1.2766.3%
COOThe Cooper Companies Inc
$65.00-11.8%
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$0.9590-6.89%
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.5168.0%
OTLKOutlook Therapeutics Inc
$2.23-17.4%
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.60421.89%
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.4999-2.88%
STSSSharps Technology Inc
$13.9143.0%
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.9027.5%
VEEVVeeva Systems Inc
$285.00-0.54%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.