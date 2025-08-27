12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AquaBounty Techs AQB shares increased by 36.6% to $1.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock moved upwards by 32.88% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.

Invivyd IVVD shares increased by 11.25% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares moved upwards by 8.48% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.

Advanced Biomed ADVB stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares increased by 7.24% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

Losers

Cooper Companies COO shares decreased by 11.0% to $65.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Aligos Therapeutics ALGS shares decreased by 6.85% to $10.62. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.

Sharps Technology STSS stock declined by 6.68% to $13.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Outlook Therapeutics OTLK stock decreased by 6.31% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.9 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares declined by 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Veeva Systems VEEV stock declined by 5.66% to $277.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

