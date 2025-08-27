August 27, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • AquaBounty Techs AQB shares increased by 36.6% to $1.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock moved upwards by 32.88% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
  • Invivyd IVVD shares increased by 11.25% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares moved upwards by 8.48% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
  • Advanced Biomed ADVB stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares increased by 7.24% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

Losers

  • Cooper Companies COO shares decreased by 11.0% to $65.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Aligos Therapeutics ALGS shares decreased by 6.85% to $10.62. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock declined by 6.68% to $13.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK stock decreased by 6.31% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.9 million.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares declined by 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Veeva Systems VEEV stock declined by 5.66% to $277.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

