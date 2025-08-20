August 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Founder Group FGL stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares increased by 5.22% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Skycorp Solar Group PN stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
  • Nordson NDSN shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $223.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY shares increased by 4.69% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares increased by 4.46% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Losers

  • Quhuo QH shares declined by 32.4% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Greenwave Technology GWAV stock fell 29.7% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 13.64% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares decreased by 11.67% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $162.6 million.
  • SU Group Holdings SUGP shares fell 6.9% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock fell 6.41% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
