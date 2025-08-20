12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares increased by 5.0% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Veritone VERI shares increased by 4.36% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $132.0 million.

Inseego INSG shares rose 4.3% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 million.

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 4.0% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares increased by 3.12% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Global Engine Group GLE stock fell 10.9% to $0.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock declined by 9.83% to $29.54. The company's market cap stands at $356.0 million.

Lianhe Sowell Intl LHSW shares declined by 7.99% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million.

Auddia AUUD stock declined by 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

3 E Network MASK shares decreased by 3.75% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP stock declined by 3.55% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

