12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares increased by 5.0% to $6.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Veritone VERI shares increased by 4.36% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $132.0 million.
- Inseego INSG shares rose 4.3% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 4.0% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares increased by 3.12% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Global Engine Group GLE stock fell 10.9% to $0.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock declined by 9.83% to $29.54. The company's market cap stands at $356.0 million.
- Lianhe Sowell Intl LHSW shares declined by 7.99% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million.
- Auddia AUUD stock declined by 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- 3 E Network MASK shares decreased by 3.75% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP stock declined by 3.55% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.3500-2.51%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.23
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
21.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$30.5341.2%
AUUDAuddia Inc
$2.388.63%
DUOTDuos Technologies Group Inc
$6.304.30%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.804513.3%
INSGInseego Corp
$10.173.46%
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.551.97%
LHSWLianhe Sowell International Group Ltd
$2.193.79%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.7219-12.0%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.43153.43%
VERIVeritone Inc
$2.35-1.67%
WRAPWrap Technologies Inc
$1.367.09%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.