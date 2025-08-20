12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- OceanPal OP stock rose 15.6% to $0.1 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares increased by 15.1% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 13.69% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 13.49% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 12.16% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- Mint MIMI stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.7 million.
Losers
- Elong Power Holding ELPW stock declined by 86.5% to $0.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock declined by 20.4% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 16.33% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- VCI Global VCIG stock declined by 15.58% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares decreased by 12.45% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Northann NCL stock declined by 10.79% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
EFOIEnergy Focus Inc
$2.4919.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.92
Growth
21.48
Quality
N/A
Value
65.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$0.4556-86.0%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$3.24-17.4%
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$8.2811.6%
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$0.5995-10.5%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.1332-11.3%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$1.56-22.4%
OPOceanPal Inc
$0.103517.1%
PSHGPerformance Shipping Inc
$2.0711.9%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$4.4216.9%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.402911.9%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$0.8305-15.7%
