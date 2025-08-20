12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

OceanPal OP stock rose 15.6% to $0.1 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Mint MIMI stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.7 million.

Losers

Elong Power Holding ELPW stock declined by 86.5% to $0.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.

Northann NCL stock declined by 10.79% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

