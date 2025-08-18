12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Xunlei XNET shares increased by 18.6% to $7.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ClearOne CLRO stock rose 16.66% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Yext YEXT shares increased by 9.51% to $8.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- TeraWulf WULF shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $9.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- The9 NCTY stock rose 8.75% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 7.59% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- FOXO Technologies Inc Class A FOXO shares declined by 84.7% to $0.01 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares decreased by 8.95% to $1.73.
- WidePoint WYY stock fell 8.08% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares fell 6.11% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- BitFuFu FUFU stock declined by 5.84% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $618.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares declined by 5.4% to $54.69. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
