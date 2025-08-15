12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Perfect Moment PMNT stock rose 110.2% to $0.61 during Friday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock rose 29.57% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Emerson Radio MSN shares rose 19.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 13.4% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.5 million.

Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares rose 12.95% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

Birks Group BGI shares increased by 12.66% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Losers

Color Star Tech ADD stock declined by 18.0% to $0.12 during Friday's pre-market session.

GrabAGun Digital Hldgs PEW shares declined by 8.1% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Jiade JDZG shares decreased by 7.18% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Bollinger Innovations BINI stock fell 6.52% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Venu Holding VENU shares declined by 6.35% to $14.9. The company's market cap stands at $602.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Leslies LESL stock fell 5.76% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.

