12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Perfect Moment PMNT stock rose 110.2% to $0.61 during Friday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock rose 29.57% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Emerson Radio MSN shares rose 19.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 13.4% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.5 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares rose 12.95% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares increased by 12.66% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
Losers
- Color Star Tech ADD stock declined by 18.0% to $0.12 during Friday's pre-market session.
- GrabAGun Digital Hldgs PEW shares declined by 8.1% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jiade JDZG shares decreased by 7.18% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI stock fell 6.52% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Venu Holding VENU shares declined by 6.35% to $14.9. The company's market cap stands at $602.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Leslies LESL stock fell 5.76% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.1173-18.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.43
Growth
4.64
Quality
N/A
Value
90.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.787512.7%
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$0.7248-8.37%
JDZGJiade Ltd
$1.81-7.18%
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.3300-6.01%
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.6712.9%
MSNEmerson Radio Corp
$0.4589-8.22%
PEWGrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc
$6.02-8.09%
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.6689130.3%
VENUVenu Holding Corp
$14.90-6.35%
VIOTViomi Technology Co Ltd
$4.2213.1%
VMARVision Marine Technologies Inc
$3.5926.4%
