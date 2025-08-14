12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- TeraWulf WULF shares increased by 27.5% to $6.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- CI&T CINT shares increased by 19.34% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $654.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BK Technologies BKTI stock rose 18.55% to $51.5. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock moved upwards by 18.21% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Xunlei XNET shares increased by 14.06% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Veea VEEA shares rose 12.15% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
Losers
- Coherent COHR stock declined by 20.0% to $91.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LG Display Co LPL stock fell 10.87% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Diginex DGNX shares declined by 9.72% to $51.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- BeLive Holdings BLIV shares declined by 6.7% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares fell 6.43% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock declined by 6.3% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
