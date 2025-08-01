12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Franklin Financial Servs FRAF stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $43.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.6 million.
- Grande Group GRAN shares increased by 7.0% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
- LendingTree TREE stock rose 6.25% to $49.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Currenc Group CURR stock rose 5.55% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
- Rocket Companies RKT shares increased by 5.18% to $15.54. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Beneficient BENF shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
Losers
- Pineapple Financial PAPL shares fell 12.0% to $4.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- AtlasClear Holdings ATCH stock declined by 10.37% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Coinbase Global COIN shares fell 9.87% to $340.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Patria Investments PAX shares decreased by 8.61% to $12.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Galaxy Digital GLXY shares decreased by 8.5% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock fell 8.29% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
