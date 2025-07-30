12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Super X AI Technology SUPX shares rose 47.4% to $23.75 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.3 million.
- Wingstop WING shares increased by 25.89% to $365.49. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Rocky Brands RCKY stock rose 23.71% to $28.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Premium Catering (Hldgs) PC stock rose 18.88% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG shares rose 18.38% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock rose 18.28% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Fitell FTEL stock fell 24.6% to $0.54 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Monro MNRO shares fell 18.76% to $13.26. The company's market cap stands at $489.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock fell 16.36% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Camping World Holdings CWH stock declined by 12.87% to $15.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares decreased by 12.62% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 11.78% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
