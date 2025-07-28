July 28, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • PetMed Express PETS stock increased by 8.7% to $3.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
  • Birks Group BGI stock rose 7.61% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.
  • Garrett Motion GTX shares moved upwards by 6.19% to $13.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Interactive Strength TRNR stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Pitanium PTNM shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.

Losers

  • Leslies LESL stock declined by 13.8% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.
  • Whirlpool WHR stock decreased by 12.69% to $85.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Jiade JDZG stock declined by 4.93% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Newton Golf NWTG shares declined by 4.67% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • BT Brands BTBD stock fell 4.61% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock declined by 3.9% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BGI Logo
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.88290.34%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.64
Growth
5.56
Quality
N/A
Value
11.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTBD Logo
BTBDBT Brands Inc
$1.4514.2%
GTX Logo
GTXGarrett Motion Inc
$13.887.24%
JDZG Logo
JDZGJiade Ltd
$2.51-6.69%
LESL Logo
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.5750-3.46%
NWTG Logo
NWTGNewton Golf Co Inc
$1.842.79%
PETS Logo
PETSPetMed Express Inc
$3.862.39%
PTNM Logo
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$1.80-4.26%
SOND Logo
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$2.22-5.53%
TRNR Logo
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$5.61-6.97%
WHR Logo
WHRWhirlpool Corp
$85.81-14.0%
YYAI Logo
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$4.3036.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved