12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PetMed Express PETS stock increased by 8.7% to $3.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.

Losers

Leslies LESL stock declined by 13.8% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock declined by 3.9% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

