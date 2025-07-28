12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- PetMed Express PETS stock increased by 8.7% to $3.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- Birks Group BGI stock rose 7.61% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.
- Garrett Motion GTX shares moved upwards by 6.19% to $13.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Pitanium PTNM shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
Losers
- Leslies LESL stock declined by 13.8% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.
- Whirlpool WHR stock decreased by 12.69% to $85.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Jiade JDZG stock declined by 4.93% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Newton Golf NWTG shares declined by 4.67% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- BT Brands BTBD stock fell 4.61% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock declined by 3.9% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
