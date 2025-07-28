July 28, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nvni Group NVNI stock moved upwards by 44.2% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • Verb Technology Co VERB stock increased by 25.18% to $10.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock moved upwards by 24.35% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 19.92% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 18.5% to $13.19. The company's market cap stands at $667.5 million.

Losers

  • Sequans Communications SQNS shares fell 24.0% to $1.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.5 million.
  • Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares declined by 23.58% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
  • Roadzen RDZN shares fell 18.96% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 14.06% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Valens Semiconductor VLN shares fell 13.63% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.8 million.
  • Banzai International BNZI shares fell 13.18% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

