12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nvni Group NVNI stock moved upwards by 44.2% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

Verb Technology Co VERB stock increased by 25.18% to $10.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Upland Software UPLD stock moved upwards by 24.35% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 19.92% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.

Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 18.5% to $13.19. The company's market cap stands at $667.5 million.

Losers

Sequans Communications SQNS shares fell 24.0% to $1.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.5 million.

Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares declined by 23.58% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.

Roadzen RDZN shares fell 18.96% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.

Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 14.06% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Valens Semiconductor VLN shares fell 13.63% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.8 million.

Banzai International BNZI shares fell 13.18% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

