12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Celcuity CELC stock rose 241.8% to $47.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.4 million.

stock rose 241.8% to $47.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.4 million. CervoMed CRVO stock rose 41.31% to $12.69. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.

stock rose 41.31% to $12.69. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Innate Pharma IPHA stock increased by 17.73% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $187.0 million.

stock increased by 17.73% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $187.0 million. Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 17.69% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.69% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. Abpro Hldgs ABP stock moved upwards by 17.31% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.31% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 17.22% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

Losers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock decreased by 36.6% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.

stock decreased by 36.6% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million. Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares fell 16.04% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.

shares fell 16.04% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares fell 13.34% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 13.34% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock fell 11.4% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

stock fell 11.4% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares fell 9.19% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

shares fell 9.19% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million. Revvity RVTY shares fell 7.4% to $96.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.