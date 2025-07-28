12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Celcuity CELC stock rose 241.8% to $47.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.4 million.
- CervoMed CRVO stock rose 41.31% to $12.69. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million.
- Innate Pharma IPHA stock increased by 17.73% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $187.0 million.
- Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 17.69% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP stock moved upwards by 17.31% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 17.22% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
Losers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock decreased by 36.6% to $0.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares fell 16.04% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares fell 13.34% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock fell 11.4% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares fell 9.19% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Revvity RVTY shares fell 7.4% to $96.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.381921.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
5.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.2800-19.3%
ATHEAlterity Therapeutics Ltd
$5.96-9.01%
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$2.52-16.0%
CAMPCamp4 Therapeutics Corp
$1.894.42%
CELCCelcuity Inc
$29.38113.4%
CELUCelularity Inc
$3.239.12%
CLDICalidi Biotherapeutics Inc
$0.6468-11.4%
CRVOCervoMed Inc
$14.3960.2%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.082420.3%
IPHAInnate Pharma SA
$2.229.36%
RVTYRevvity Inc
$97.50-5.95%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.