12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 31.1% to $2.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock increased by 18.74% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- AEye LIDR shares rose 17.92% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
- BTCS BTCS stock rose 7.86% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.3 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 7.85% to $7.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.1 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
Losers
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock decreased by 27.8% to $1.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.5 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock declined by 11.12% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock declined by 8.62% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 8.6% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares declined by 6.72% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 5.06% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
