12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AEye LIDR shares rose 153.1% to $2.86 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock increased by 34.12% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Saiheat SAIH shares increased by 14.31% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock increased by 12.77% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock rose 12.62% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW stock rose 11.8% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
Losers
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares decreased by 24.3% to $1.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares declined by 21.0% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
- NVE NVEC stock declined by 19.62% to $64.84. The company's market cap stands at $390.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- STMicroelectronics STM stock fell 17.18% to $26.31. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares decreased by 15.77% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Materialise MTLS shares declined by 14.73% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $365.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
