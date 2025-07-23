12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Webuy Global WBUY shares increased by 19.7% to $8.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA shares increased by 17.17% to $36.95. The company's market cap stands at $587.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Beyond Meat BYND shares moved upwards by 16.35% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.7 million.
- SRX HealthSolutions SRXH stock moved upwards by 8.55% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Moolec Science MLEC stock increased by 7.66% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
Losers
- Branchout Food BOF shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Amaze Holdings AMZE stock declined by 5.15% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Upexi UPXI shares fell 5.05% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.
- PMGC Holdings ELAB stock declined by 4.22% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Beeline Holdings BLNE stock decreased by 3.87% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
- Davis Commodities DTCK stock declined by 3.6% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGRIAgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd
$0.74805.84%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.68
Growth
23.07
Quality
N/A
Value
25.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMZEAmaze Holdings Inc
Not Available-%
BLNEBeeline Holdings Inc
$2.48-4.25%
BOFBranchout Food inc
$2.62-9.66%
BYNDBeyond Meat Inc
$4.8715.4%
DTCKDavis Commodities Ltd
$0.9400-2.08%
ELABPMGC Holdings Inc
$2.27-4.22%
MLECMoolec Science SA
$3.517.67%
SRXHSRX HealthSolutions Inc
$0.5460-%
UPXIUpexi Inc
$7.24-5.97%
USNAUsana Health Sciences Inc
$36.9717.3%
WBUYWebuy Global Ltd
$9.0521.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.