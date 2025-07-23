July 23, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Webuy Global WBUY shares increased by 19.7% to $8.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA shares increased by 17.17% to $36.95. The company's market cap stands at $587.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Beyond Meat BYND shares moved upwards by 16.35% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.7 million.
  • SRX HealthSolutions SRXH stock moved upwards by 8.55% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Moolec Science MLEC stock increased by 7.66% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

Losers

  • Branchout Food BOF shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Amaze Holdings AMZE stock declined by 5.15% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • Upexi UPXI shares fell 5.05% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.
  • PMGC Holdings ELAB stock declined by 4.22% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Beeline Holdings BLNE stock decreased by 3.87% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
  stock declined by 3.6% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

