12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Webuy Global WBUY shares increased by 19.7% to $8.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Usana Health Sciences USNA shares increased by 17.17% to $36.95. The company's market cap stands at $587.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Beyond Meat BYND shares moved upwards by 16.35% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.7 million.

SRX HealthSolutions SRXH stock moved upwards by 8.55% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Moolec Science MLEC stock increased by 7.66% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

Losers

Branchout Food BOF shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.

Amaze Holdings AMZE stock declined by 5.15% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.

Upexi UPXI shares fell 5.05% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.

PMGC Holdings ELAB stock declined by 4.22% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Beeline Holdings BLNE stock decreased by 3.87% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

