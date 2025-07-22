12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock moved upwards by 155.4% to $10.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares increased by 46.52% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 30.5% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock increased by 20.98% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

PS International Group PSIG stock increased by 17.02% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 13.35% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Losers

Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 10.7% to $7.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.5 million.

Lockheed Martin LMT shares fell 6.85% to $429.0. The company's market cap stands at $107.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 6.76% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Joby Aviation JOBY shares declined by 5.65% to $15.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 5.26% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Swvl Holdings SWVL shares fell 4.99% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.

