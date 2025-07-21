July 21, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.29 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
  • Children's Place PLCE shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 4.02% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock rose 3.98% to $26.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares rose 3.33% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Losers

  • Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock decreased by 8.0% to $11.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $681.1 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock fell 3.79% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
  • Newton Golf NWTG stock fell 3.66% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 3.4% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Perfect Moment PMNT stock fell 3.34% to $0.35.
  • Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 3.32% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

