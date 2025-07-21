12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.29 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
- Children's Place PLCE shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 4.02% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock rose 3.98% to $26.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares rose 3.33% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
Losers
- Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock decreased by 8.0% to $11.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $681.1 million.
- Tuniu TOUR stock fell 3.79% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Newton Golf NWTG stock fell 3.66% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 3.4% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT stock fell 3.34% to $0.35.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 3.32% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
