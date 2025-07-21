12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $2.9 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 9.94% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 9.61% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million.
- Grab Holdings GRAB shares rose 9.34% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock rose 7.05% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Euro Tech Holdings CLWT shares rose 6.95% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
Losers
- Lichen International LICN stock declined by 5.5% to $4.16 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA shares declined by 5.24% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock decreased by 5.14% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares decreased by 5.09% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- WF Holding WFF stock decreased by 4.24% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Spire Global SPIR shares fell 4.23% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLWTEuro Tech Holdings Co Ltd
$1.230.01%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.73
Growth
35.83
Quality
N/A
Value
95.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.283066.5%
GRABGrab Holdings Ltd
$5.859.55%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.8413.2%
LICNLichen International Ltd
$4.22-8.06%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.59006.27%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$4.907.45%
ROMARoma Green Finance Ltd
$3.35-%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$3.55-11.3%
SPIRSpire Global Inc
$12.00-2.12%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$1.12-1.75%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.4899-7.77%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.