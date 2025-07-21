July 21, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $2.9 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 9.94% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 9.61% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million.
  • Grab Holdings GRAB shares rose 9.34% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock rose 7.05% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Euro Tech Holdings CLWT shares rose 6.95% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

  • Lichen International LICN stock declined by 5.5% to $4.16 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA shares declined by 5.24% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock decreased by 5.14% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Safe Pro Group SPAI shares decreased by 5.09% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • WF Holding WFF stock decreased by 4.24% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares fell 4.23% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

