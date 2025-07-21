12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock moved upwards by 16.6% to $0.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR shares increased by 14.59% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares increased by 12.7% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- GrafTech International EAF stock increased by 11.64% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $376.9 million.
- Energous WATT stock increased by 9.61% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares rose 7.78% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
Losers
- Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 17.7% to $1.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock declined by 9.46% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock decreased by 6.62% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares fell 6.28% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock declined by 5.1% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock declined by 3.61% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
