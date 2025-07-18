12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 7.9% to $0.93 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- Universal Security UUU shares increased by 6.07% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares moved upwards by 6.04% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Sagtec Global SAGT stock rose 4.71% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- My Size MYSZ stock increased by 4.65% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
Losers
- Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 6.1% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
- Locafy LCFY stock fell 5.41% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 3.57% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock declined by 3.09% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 2.97% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
