July 17, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Planet Green Holdings PLAG shares increased by 6.7% to $1.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock rose 6.12% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Moolec Science MLEC stock rose 5.33% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Amaze Holdings AMZE stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Flora Growth FLGC stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Steakholder Foods STKH stock increased by 4.05% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Losers

  • Mangoceuticals MGRX shares declined by 10.1% to $1.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Safety Shot SHOT stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
  • Maison Solutions MSS shares fell 5.73% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • CIMG IMG stock declined by 4.98% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • United Natural Foods UNFI stock fell 3.57% to $26.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Shineco SISI shares fell 3.36% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMZE Logo
AMZEAmaze Holdings Inc
$6.57-10.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
12.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FLGC Logo
FLGCFlora Growth Corp
$0.66003.22%
IMG Logo
IMGCIMG Inc
$0.2617-2.35%
MGRX Logo
MGRXMangoceuticals Inc
$1.42-0.70%
MLEC Logo
MLECMoolec Science SA
$4.151.97%
MSS Logo
MSSMaison Solutions Inc
$0.9522-1.43%
PLAG Logo
PLAGPlanet Green Holdings Corp
$1.43-2.05%
SHOT Logo
SHOTSafety Shot Inc
$0.4420-1.54%
SISI Logo
SISIShineco Inc
$0.1643-4.53%
STKH Logo
STKHSteakholder Foods Ltd
$1.541.32%
UNFI Logo
UNFIUnited Natural Foods Inc
$27.374.23%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$4.56-0.41%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved