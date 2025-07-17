12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Planet Green Holdings PLAG shares increased by 6.7% to $1.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- 22nd Century Group XXII stock rose 6.12% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Moolec Science MLEC stock rose 5.33% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Amaze Holdings AMZE stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Flora Growth FLGC stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Steakholder Foods STKH stock increased by 4.05% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
Losers
- Mangoceuticals MGRX shares declined by 10.1% to $1.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Safety Shot SHOT stock decreased by 6.8% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
- Maison Solutions MSS shares fell 5.73% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- CIMG IMG stock declined by 4.98% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- United Natural Foods UNFI stock fell 3.57% to $26.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Shineco SISI shares fell 3.36% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
