July 17, 2025

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 206.0% to $28.23 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Lucid Group LCID stock rose 42.79% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE shares rose 25.48% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
  • United Homes Gr UHG shares rose 22.28% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.3 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock increased by 20.78% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock moved upwards by 19.89% to $104.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Pitanium PTNM stock fell 53.2% to $6.28 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.3 million.
  • ECARX Holdings ECX stock declined by 25.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.1 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares fell 17.32% to $22.18. The company's market cap stands at $360.4 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 11.71% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares declined by 10.2% to $33.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Jiade JDZG stock decreased by 9.86% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

