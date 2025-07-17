12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock rose 95.4% to $1.72 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares moved upwards by 41.04% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares rose 30.0% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Hyperfine HYPR stock increased by 29.37% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Zura Bio ZURA stock rose 24.41% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares rose 24.1% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
Losers
- CareDx CDNA stock decreased by 39.6% to $11.6 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock declined by 24.1% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
- Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares declined by 22.06% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares decreased by 18.59% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Q32 Bio QTTB stock declined by 15.65% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock decreased by 13.48% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
