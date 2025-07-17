12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock increased by 23.1% to $1.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
- BTCS BTCS stock increased by 17.38% to $6.76. The company's market cap stands at $134.3 million.
- Veritone VERI shares rose 11.1% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 10.25% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.
- Verint Systems VRNT stock rose 10.01% to $22.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- VerifyMe VRME shares rose 7.64% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock decreased by 28.4% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 9.95% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Data Storage DTST shares declined by 7.17% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 5.57% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- FiEE FIEE shares declined by 5.23% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Alpha & Omega AOSL stock declined by 4.64% to $26.33. The company's market cap stands at $821.6 million.
