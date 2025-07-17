12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock increased by 23.1% to $1.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.

stock increased by 23.1% to $1.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million. BTCS BTCS stock increased by 17.38% to $6.76. The company's market cap stands at $134.3 million.

stock increased by 17.38% to $6.76. The company's market cap stands at $134.3 million. Veritone VERI shares rose 11.1% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million.

shares rose 11.1% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million. Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 10.25% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.25% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million. Verint Systems VRNT stock rose 10.01% to $22.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

stock rose 10.01% to $22.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. VerifyMe VRME shares rose 7.64% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Losers

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock decreased by 28.4% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

stock decreased by 28.4% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 9.95% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

shares declined by 9.95% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. Data Storage DTST shares declined by 7.17% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.

shares declined by 7.17% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million. PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 5.57% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

stock declined by 5.57% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. FiEE FIEE shares declined by 5.23% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

shares declined by 5.23% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. Alpha & Omega AOSL stock declined by 4.64% to $26.33. The company's market cap stands at $821.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.