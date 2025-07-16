12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Data Storage DTST shares increased by 43.2% to $4.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares moved upwards by 31.73% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.

Rigetti Computing RGTI stock increased by 29.28% to $16.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

BTCS BTCS shares increased by 26.94% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.

Veritone VERI stock increased by 23.82% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.

Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 22.37% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.

Losers

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 28.4% to $0.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

PicoCELA PCLA stock fell 17.97% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

UTStarcom Holdings UTSI shares fell 17.12% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 16.42% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $673.6 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares fell 12.68% to $3.02.

Sagtec Global SAGT shares decreased by 10.92% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

