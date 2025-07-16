12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Data Storage DTST shares increased by 43.2% to $4.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares moved upwards by 31.73% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock increased by 29.28% to $16.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- BTCS BTCS shares increased by 26.94% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
- Veritone VERI stock increased by 23.82% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 22.37% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 28.4% to $0.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock fell 17.97% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings UTSI shares fell 17.12% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 16.42% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $673.6 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares fell 12.68% to $3.02.
- Sagtec Global SAGT shares decreased by 10.92% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$3.00-13.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BTCSBTCS Inc
$5.8823.9%
DTSTData Storage Corp
$4.8543.5%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.7623.0%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.6600-18.5%
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$16.2427.7%
SAGTSagtec Global Ltd
$2.01-12.2%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.5434-28.9%
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$3.98-15.7%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.969033.7%
UTSIUTStarcom Holdings Corp
$2.21-17.1%
VERIVeritone Inc
$1.8222.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.