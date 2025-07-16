July 16, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Data Storage DTST shares increased by 43.2% to $4.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares moved upwards by 31.73% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock increased by 29.28% to $16.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • BTCS BTCS shares increased by 26.94% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
  • Veritone VERI stock increased by 23.82% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 22.37% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.

Losers

  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 28.4% to $0.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA stock fell 17.97% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
  • UTStarcom Holdings UTSI shares fell 17.12% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 16.42% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $673.6 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares fell 12.68% to $3.02.
  • Sagtec Global SAGT shares decreased by 10.92% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBKL Logo
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$3.00-13.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTCS Logo
BTCSBTCS Inc
$5.8823.9%
DTST Logo
DTSTData Storage Corp
$4.8543.5%
LWLG Logo
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.7623.0%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.6600-18.5%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$16.2427.7%
SAGT Logo
SAGTSagtec Global Ltd
$2.01-12.2%
SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.5434-28.9%
SQNS Logo
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$3.98-15.7%
TDTH Logo
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.969033.7%
UTSI Logo
UTSIUTStarcom Holdings Corp
$2.21-17.1%
VERI Logo
VERIVeritone Inc
$1.8222.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved