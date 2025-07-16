12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 146.7% to $17.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR shares moved upwards by 19.15% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million.
- Abivax ABVX shares rose 15.81% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $561.7 million.
- Repare Therapeutics RPTX shares increased by 13.28% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.
- Crescent Biopharma CBIO stock increased by 9.4% to $12.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.0 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP shares increased by 9.04% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
Losers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares declined by 32.9% to $8.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares declined by 27.23% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA shares declined by 22.65% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Gain Therapeutics GANX shares fell 15.3% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
- Celularity CELU shares declined by 13.31% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Mainz Biomed MYNZ stock fell 12.63% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
