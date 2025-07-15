12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 29.1% to $8.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Repare Therapeutics RPTX stock increased by 18.18% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares rose 8.84% to $10.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR shares rose 8.44% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.8 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $312.0 million.
- Scienture Holdings SCNX stock moved upwards by 6.43% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
Losers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares declined by 23.8% to $9.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Gain Therapeutics GANX shares fell 14.71% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA shares fell 9.41% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Biodesix BDSX stock decreased by 6.44% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- Ikena Oncology IKNA shares declined by 6.34% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
- Celularity CELU shares declined by 6.06% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
