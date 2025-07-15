12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 41.6% to $13.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $574.0 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock rose 33.18% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 21.01% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock increased by 19.99% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock rose 18.08% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 18.02% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
Losers
- TROOPS TROO shares decreased by 34.0% to $0.89 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $136.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 24.15% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- BTC Digital BTCT shares declined by 19.73% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 19.32% to $3.55.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock decreased by 14.29% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $769.2 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock fell 13.7% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
