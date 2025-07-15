12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zepp Health ZEPP stock increased by 41.6% to $13.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $574.0 million.

Cambium Networks CMBM stock rose 33.18% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 21.01% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Signing Day Sports SGN stock increased by 19.99% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock rose 18.08% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 18.02% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

Losers

TROOPS TROO shares decreased by 34.0% to $0.89 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $136.1 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 24.15% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

BTC Digital BTCT shares declined by 19.73% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 19.32% to $3.55.

Sequans Communications SQNS stock decreased by 14.29% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $769.2 million.

3 E Network MASK stock fell 13.7% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.