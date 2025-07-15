July 15, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Li Bang International LBGJ stock increased by 9.7% to $1.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 8.81% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC shares increased by 8.19% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
  • Custom Truck One Source CTOS shares rose 6.79% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Virco Mfg VIRC stock increased by 6.74% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.

Losers

  • OFA OFAL shares decreased by 23.2% to $2.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock declined by 18.62% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • Stardust Power SDST shares decreased by 14.38% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK stock declined by 7.44% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 7.01% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Energous WATT stock fell 6.35% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

