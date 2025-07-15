12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Li Bang International LBGJ stock increased by 9.7% to $1.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

stock increased by 9.7% to $1.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million. Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 8.81% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

shares increased by 8.81% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. TPI Composites TPIC shares increased by 8.19% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

shares increased by 8.19% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million. Custom Truck One Source CTOS shares rose 6.79% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

shares rose 6.79% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Virco Mfg VIRC stock increased by 6.74% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.

Losers

OFA OFAL shares decreased by 23.2% to $2.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

shares decreased by 23.2% to $2.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million. OceanPal OP stock declined by 18.62% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

stock declined by 18.62% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. Stardust Power SDST shares decreased by 14.38% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

shares decreased by 14.38% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million. Click Holdings CLIK stock declined by 7.44% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

stock declined by 7.44% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 7.01% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

stock decreased by 7.01% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. Energous WATT stock fell 6.35% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.