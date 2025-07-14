12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock moved upwards by 23.0% to $1.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Sunlands Technology STG shares moved upwards by 17.25% to $10.67. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 16.81% to $25.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- iRobot IRBT stock rose 16.73% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.
- Massimo MAMO stock rose 14.6% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 12.44% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.8 million.
Losers
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock fell 83.9% to $3.25 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.4 million.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock decreased by 38.92% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock fell 34.55% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares fell 22.18% to $38.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.0 million.
- Brightstar Lottery BRSL shares decreased by 17.78% to $14.91. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 15.94% to $0.12.
