12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Advanced Biomed ADVB stock increased by 11.1% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

stock increased by 11.1% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million. Vir Biotechnology VIR stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $819.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $819.7 million. Kindly MD NAKA shares rose 6.12% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.

shares rose 6.12% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million. Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares increased by 5.97% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.

shares increased by 5.97% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million. WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK stock rose 5.47% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

stock rose 5.47% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. INVO Fertility IVF stock increased by 5.03% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Losers

MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock decreased by 18.6% to $52.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

stock decreased by 18.6% to $52.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. TAO Synergies TAOX stock declined by 16.58% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock declined by 16.58% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Precipio PRPO shares declined by 12.69% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

shares declined by 12.69% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. Rein Therapeutics RNTX shares fell 9.73% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

shares fell 9.73% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million. Neurogene NGNE stock fell 9.0% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.1 million.

stock fell 9.0% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.1 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares fell 8.31% to $27.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.