July 11, 2025 5:06 PM

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Advanced Biomed ADVB stock increased by 11.1% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology VIR stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $819.7 million.
  • Kindly MD NAKA shares rose 6.12% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares increased by 5.97% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK stock rose 5.47% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • INVO Fertility IVF stock increased by 5.03% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Losers

  • MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock decreased by 18.6% to $52.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • TAO Synergies TAOX stock declined by 16.58% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Precipio PRPO shares declined by 12.69% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Rein Therapeutics RNTX shares fell 9.73% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
  • Neurogene NGNE stock fell 9.0% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.1 million.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares fell 8.31% to $27.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

