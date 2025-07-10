12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 12.9% to $1.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares moved upwards by 8.39% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- AIRO Group Holdings AIRO stock rose 8.1% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $534.9 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares moved upwards by 6.33% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Palladyne AI PDYN stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $303.5 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock increased by 3.73% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
Losers
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock declined by 29.0% to $4.02 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.1 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares declined by 20.09% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 8.09% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Lichen International LICN shares fell 5.65% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 5.52% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- WF Holding WFF stock fell 5.11% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
