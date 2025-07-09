12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Plug Power PLUG stock rose 27.4% to $1.81 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 26.06% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Bloom Energy BE shares rose 19.21% to $28.97. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 18.74% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- FreightCar America RAIL stock increased by 16.58% to $11.46. The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 15.46% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
Losers
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock fell 29.2% to $4.92 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.6 million.
- WF Holding WFF stock decreased by 21.9% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 20.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI stock declined by 13.42% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $346.7 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 13.15% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 10.98% to $20.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$9.00-14.4%
BEBloom Energy Corp
$28.6818.0%
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$24.578.33%
EVTLVertical Aerospace Ltd
$4.88-29.7%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$3.20-13.3%
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$1.7724.6%
RAILFreightCar America Inc
$11.4816.8%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.3622-21.3%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$2.7715.4%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$1.31-22.5%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.044013.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.