July 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Plug Power PLUG stock rose 27.4% to $1.81 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 26.06% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Bloom Energy BE shares rose 19.21% to $28.97. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 18.74% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • FreightCar America RAIL stock increased by 16.58% to $11.46. The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 15.46% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

Losers

  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock fell 29.2% to $4.92 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.6 million.
  • WF Holding WFF stock decreased by 21.9% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 20.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Arrive AI ARAI stock declined by 13.42% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $346.7 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 13.15% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 10.98% to $20.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

