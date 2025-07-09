12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Plug Power PLUG stock rose 27.4% to $1.81 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 26.06% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Bloom Energy BE shares rose 19.21% to $28.97. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 18.74% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

FreightCar America RAIL stock increased by 16.58% to $11.46. The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 15.46% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

Losers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock fell 29.2% to $4.92 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.6 million.

WF Holding WFF stock decreased by 21.9% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.

Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 20.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Arrive AI ARAI stock declined by 13.42% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $346.7 million.

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 13.15% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.

Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 10.98% to $20.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.3 million.

