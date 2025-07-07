12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Mustang Bio MBIO stock increased by 217.6% to $3.78 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS shares moved upwards by 66.26% to $26.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares rose 54.12% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares rose 42.93% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $238.6 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares increased by 32.91% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock moved upwards by 29.43% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
Losers
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock fell 54.4% to $3.09 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock decreased by 21.21% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- GT Biopharma GTBP shares declined by 20.78% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock fell 20.41% to $11.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
- Agenus AGEN shares fell 16.99% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
- Apogee Therapeutics APGE shares decreased by 16.76% to $39.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
