July 7, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Mustang Bio MBIO stock increased by 217.6% to $3.78 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS shares moved upwards by 66.26% to $26.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares rose 54.12% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR shares rose 42.93% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $238.6 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares increased by 32.91% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock moved upwards by 29.43% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.

Losers

  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock fell 54.4% to $3.09 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.
  • Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock decreased by 21.21% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP shares declined by 20.78% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock fell 20.41% to $11.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
  • Agenus AGEN shares fell 16.99% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
  • Apogee Therapeutics APGE shares decreased by 16.76% to $39.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGEN Logo
AGENAgenus Inc
$5.18-14.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.87
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
31.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APGE Logo
APGEApogee Therapeutics Inc
$39.81-16.1%
ARTL Logo
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$15.9758.9%
CGTX Logo
CGTXCognition Therapeutics Inc
$0.534431.9%
GTBP Logo
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$2.17-22.2%
HYPD Logo
HYPDHyperion DeFi Inc
$11.49-20.0%
JSPR Logo
JSPRJasper Therapeutics Inc
$3.10-54.3%
LIXT Logo
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$2.20-22.3%
MBIO Logo
MBIOMustang Bio Inc
$3.67208.4%
PTHS Logo
PTHSPelthos Therapeutics Inc
$33.58107.5%
SONN Logo
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$5.7346.2%
VOR Logo
VORVor Biopharma Inc
$2.7544.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved