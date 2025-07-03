July 3, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Xponential Fitness XPOF shares moved upwards by 35.2% to $10.09 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.5 million.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock rose 30.42% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
  • Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares rose 17.5% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Alliance Entertainment AENT shares moved upwards by 15.78% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $232.3 million.
  • Faraday Future FFAI shares increased by 15.33% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million.
  • Noodles NDLS stock rose 13.95% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

Losers

  • Xcel Brands XELB shares fell 19.4% to $1.53 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • BT Brands BTBD shares fell 17.53% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 17.34% to $0.23.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG stock declined by 11.05% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.7 million.
  • U Power UCAR stock decreased by 10.43% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock declined by 10.22% to $14.19. The company's market cap stands at $212.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AENT Logo
AENTAlliance Entertainment Holding Corp
$5.2815.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.32
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
41.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTBD Logo
BTBDBT Brands Inc
$1.37-%
EPSM Logo
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$14.19-10.2%
FEBO Logo
FEBOFenbo Holdings Ltd
$0.99005.76%
FFAI Logo
FFAIFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc
$1.8513.8%
GHG Logo
GHGGreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd
$2.22-9.21%
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$5.0429.4%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.2200-19.7%
NDLS Logo
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.6951-2.21%
UCAR Logo
UCARU Power Ltd
$4.04-10.4%
XELB Logo
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.53-19.4%
XPOF Logo
XPOFXponential Fitness Inc
$10.0434.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved