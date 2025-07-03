12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Xponential Fitness XPOF shares moved upwards by 35.2% to $10.09 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.5 million.

707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock rose 30.42% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares rose 17.5% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Alliance Entertainment AENT shares moved upwards by 15.78% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $232.3 million.

Faraday Future FFAI shares increased by 15.33% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million.

Noodles NDLS stock rose 13.95% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

Losers

Xcel Brands XELB shares fell 19.4% to $1.53 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

BT Brands BTBD shares fell 17.53% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 17.34% to $0.23.

GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG stock declined by 11.05% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.7 million.

U Power UCAR stock decreased by 10.43% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock declined by 10.22% to $14.19. The company's market cap stands at $212.3 million.

