12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- The Generation Essentials TGE shares moved upwards by 30.2% to $9.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.0 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares increased by 10.52% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock rose 9.18% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock increased by 6.29% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
Losers
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 7.2% to $2.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ shares fell 6.63% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 6.44% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- WF International WXM stock fell 5.96% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares decreased by 5.72% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 5.62% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.5925-15.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.24
Growth
13.62
Quality
Not Available
Value
60.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$6.39-42.6%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.21000.57%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.69-0.37%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$2.47-4.63%
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$1.41-3.42%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$3.042.70%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.2100-6.67%
TGEThe Generation Essentials Group
$7.10-5.33%
WXMWF International Ltd
$3.6312.7%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$1.074.27%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.34006.48%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.