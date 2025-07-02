July 2, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • The Generation Essentials TGE shares moved upwards by 30.2% to $9.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.0 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares increased by 10.52% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock rose 9.18% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN stock increased by 6.29% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 7.2% to $2.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
  • Li Bang International LBGJ shares fell 6.63% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 6.44% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • WF International WXM stock fell 5.96% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares decreased by 5.72% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 5.62% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

