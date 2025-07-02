12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock moved upwards by 82.6% to $2.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock moved upwards by 49.15% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Eyenovia EYEN shares moved upwards by 40.9% to $14.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.

NeOnc Technologies NTHI stock increased by 31.34% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.

Nutriband NTRB shares moved upwards by 27.93% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares moved upwards by 25.39% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Losers

Centene CNC shares decreased by 39.6% to $34.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion.

Mustang Bio MBIO stock decreased by 38.44% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Regencell Bioscience RGC shares decreased by 27.37% to $10.61. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

CytoSorbents CTSO stock declined by 25.82% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock declined by 20.43% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Molina Healthcare MOH shares declined by 20.18% to $244.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 billion.

