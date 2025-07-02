July 2, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares rose 44.2% to $1.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock moved upwards by 29.16% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock rose 21.13% to $55.72. The company's market cap stands at $278.9 million.
  • Daqo New Energy DQ shares increased by 19.48% to $18.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock rose 17.32% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Lianhe Sowell LHSW stock increased by 15.69% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 16.2% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares declined by 14.3% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock decreased by 11.84% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares decreased by 11.4% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • ARB IOT Group ARBB stock fell 10.08% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 7.49% to $2.89. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBB Logo
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$6.45-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.29
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
86.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.3085-16.2%
ARBKL Logo
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$2.83-9.50%
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$54.3818.2%
CLRO Logo
CLROClearOne Inc
$9.28-11.5%
DQ Logo
DQDaqo New Energy Corp
$18.2519.3%
GREE Logo
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.5018.0%
GRYP Logo
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.2740.4%
LHSW Logo
LHSWLianhe Sowell International Group Ltd
$2.0318.0%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$0.666926.9%
SVRE Logo
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$2.10-14.4%
YAAS Logo
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.4441-11.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved