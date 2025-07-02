12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares rose 44.2% to $1.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.

shares rose 44.2% to $1.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million. MicroAlgo MLGO stock moved upwards by 29.16% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 29.16% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock rose 21.13% to $55.72. The company's market cap stands at $278.9 million.

stock rose 21.13% to $55.72. The company's market cap stands at $278.9 million. Daqo New Energy DQ shares increased by 19.48% to $18.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

shares increased by 19.48% to $18.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Greenidge Generation GREE stock rose 17.32% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

stock rose 17.32% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. Lianhe Sowell LHSW stock increased by 15.69% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 16.2% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

shares decreased by 16.2% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE shares declined by 14.3% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

shares declined by 14.3% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. ClearOne CLRO stock decreased by 11.84% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

stock decreased by 11.84% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. Youxin Technology YAAS shares decreased by 11.4% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

shares decreased by 11.4% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. ARB IOT Group ARBB stock fell 10.08% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

stock fell 10.08% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 7.49% to $2.89. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.