12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Genius Group GNS shares increased by 10.3% to $1.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- Leslies LESL shares increased by 10.26% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock moved upwards by 9.95% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 9.91% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Tilly's TLYS stock rose 8.69% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.
Losers
- Massimo MAMO stock fell 18.9% to $1.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.2 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 8.42% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock decreased by 8.12% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY stock declined by 7.69% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock declined by 6.74% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares decreased by 6.1% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million.
