July 1, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Genius Group GNS shares increased by 10.3% to $1.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
  • Leslies LESL shares increased by 10.26% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock moved upwards by 9.95% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 9.91% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • Tilly's TLYS stock rose 8.69% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.

Losers

  • Massimo MAMO stock fell 18.9% to $1.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.2 million.
  • Kaixin Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 8.42% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Neo-Concept International NCI stock decreased by 8.12% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Raytech Holding RAY stock declined by 7.69% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock declined by 6.74% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares decreased by 6.1% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$1.467.35%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.57
Growth
16.01
Quality
Not Available
Value
64.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KIDZ Logo
KIDZClassover Holdings Inc
$2.981.36%
KXIN Logo
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.9701-7.61%
LESL Logo
LESLLeslies Inc
$0.43503.60%
MAMO Logo
MAMOMassimo Group
$2.22-%
MLCO Logo
MLCOMelco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd
$7.888.99%
NAMI Logo
NAMIJinxin Technology Holding Co
$0.9700-6.73%
NCI Logo
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$2.14-8.55%
RAY Logo
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$1.08-7.69%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$7.93-3.29%
TLYS Logo
TLYSTilly's Inc
$1.455.07%
ZCMD Logo
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.3511.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved