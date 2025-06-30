12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares increased by 128.6% to $4.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Momentus MNTS stock moved upwards by 38.29% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 22.82% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock rose 16.39% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Tecogen TGEN stock rose 15.84% to $8.28. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 million.
- Bloom Energy BE stock rose 13.84% to $25.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares fell 52.4% to $5.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Fortive FTV shares decreased by 24.59% to $54.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 billion.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB shares decreased by 13.89% to $13.96.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares fell 13.32% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $790.7 million.
- Nextracker NXT shares decreased by 9.9% to $52.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.
- Silynxcom SYNX shares fell 6.33% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
