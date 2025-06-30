June 30, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares increased by 128.6% to $4.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock moved upwards by 38.29% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 22.82% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • Globavend Holdings GVH stock rose 16.39% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • Tecogen TGEN stock rose 15.84% to $8.28. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 million.
  • Bloom Energy BE stock rose 13.84% to $25.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

Losers

  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares fell 52.4% to $5.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • Fortive FTV shares decreased by 24.59% to $54.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 billion.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB shares decreased by 13.89% to $13.96.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares fell 13.32% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $790.7 million.
  • Nextracker NXT shares decreased by 9.9% to $52.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.
  • Silynxcom SYNX shares fell 6.33% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BE Logo
BEBloom Energy Corp
$25.0012.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.01
Growth
99.14
Quality
Not Available
Value
13.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BWNB Logo
BWNBBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026
$13.96-13.9%
FTV Logo
FTVFortive Corp
$53.45-25.4%
GVH Logo
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$0.156918.0%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$4.18138.9%
JVSA Logo
JVSAJVSPAC Acquisition Corp
$5.48-48.8%
LASE Logo
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$2.31-3.75%
MNTS Logo
MNTSMomentus Inc
$1.40-0.71%
NXT Logo
NXTNextracker Inc
$53.00-9.12%
SHLS Logo
SHLSShoals Technologies Group Inc
$4.30-9.09%
SYNX Logo
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
$1.70-2.30%
TGEN Logo
TGENTecogen Inc
$7.525.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved