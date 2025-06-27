12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Bone Biologics BBLG shares increased by 86.0% to $7.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- INmune Bio INMB stock rose 58.75% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares moved upwards by 38.07% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 36.0% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Actuate Therapeutics ACTU stock moved upwards by 28.69% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Baird Medical Investment BDMD shares rose 22.17% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 25.3% to $1.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock declined by 22.3% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $217.4 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock decreased by 22.29% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock decreased by 15.94% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 15.25% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA stock fell 12.66% to $35.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
