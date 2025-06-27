June 27, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares increased by 86.0% to $7.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • INmune Bio INMB stock rose 58.75% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares moved upwards by 38.07% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 36.0% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Actuate Therapeutics ACTU stock moved upwards by 28.69% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
  • Baird Medical Investment BDMD shares rose 22.17% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.

Losers

  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 25.3% to $1.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock declined by 22.3% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $217.4 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock decreased by 22.29% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock decreased by 15.94% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 15.25% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA stock fell 12.66% to $35.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACHV Logo
ACHVAchieve Life Sciences Inc
$3.07-12.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ACTU Logo
ACTUActuate Therapeutics Inc
$6.8517.7%
ADIL Logo
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.3570-24.0%
AEMD Logo
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$1.49-23.2%
BBLG Logo
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$8.53105.0%
BDMD Logo
BDMDBaird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd
$4.8710.2%
ESTA Logo
ESTAEstablishment Labs Holdings Inc
$42.514.09%
GCTK Logo
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$7.0735.4%
INMB Logo
INMBINmune Bio Inc
$10.3464.7%
NAOV Logo
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$1.1835.8%
PSTV Logo
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.3012-17.8%
YMAB Logo
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$3.73-22.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved