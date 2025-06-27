12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock rose 105.9% to $0.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Apogee Enterprises APOG stock increased by 13.43% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $849.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MRC Global MRC stock rose 11.32% to $14.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock increased by 9.27% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE stock rose 8.02% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares rose 7.98% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
Losers
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock fell 14.3% to $6.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million.
- Concentrix CNXC shares decreased by 8.4% to $50.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gencor Industries GENC stock decreased by 6.7% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $216.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Momentus MNTS shares fell 6.3% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares declined by 6.01% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares declined by 5.73% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
