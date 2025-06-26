June 26, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares rose 29.7% to $1.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares increased by 13.8% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Lotus Technology LOT stock moved upwards by 7.39% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 6.87% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares increased by 6.14% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD shares rose 5.01% to $0.87. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Perfect Moment PMNT shares declined by 24.8% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session.
  • U Power UCAR stock declined by 5.37% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW shares declined by 5.27% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares decreased by 4.95% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Amesite AMST stock decreased by 4.16% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADD Logo
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.9300-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.63
Growth
11.88
Quality
Not Available
Value
44.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMST Logo
AMSTAmesite Inc
$2.52-4.91%
EVTV Logo
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.16910.77%
LOT Logo
LOTLotus Technology Inc
$2.47-3.14%
LRE Logo
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.8011.1%
LVLU Logo
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$0.3393-10.5%
LXEH Logo
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$1.46-15.1%
MKDW Logo
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.2247-4.59%
MMA Logo
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.4022.8%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.3500-25.5%
SOND Logo
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$1.7112.5%
UCAR Logo
UCARU Power Ltd
$3.88-7.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved