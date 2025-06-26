12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares rose 29.7% to $1.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares increased by 13.8% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Lotus Technology LOT stock moved upwards by 7.39% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 6.87% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares increased by 6.14% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares rose 5.01% to $0.87. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares declined by 24.8% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session.
- U Power UCAR stock declined by 5.37% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares declined by 5.27% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares decreased by 4.95% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Amesite AMST stock decreased by 4.16% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
