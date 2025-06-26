June 26, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Vor Biopharma VOR shares increased by 93.0% to $1.07 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock increased by 47.03% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock rose 35.26% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Kewaunee Scientific KEQU stock increased by 30.7% to $52.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock rose 28.17% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Synaptogenix SNPX stock increased by 26.12% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

  • Altimmune ALT shares declined by 55.4% to $3.44 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $625.3 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock decreased by 50.51% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock declined by 22.54% to $18.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.8 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares declined by 19.81% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares decreased by 17.13% to $7.91. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 17.1% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

