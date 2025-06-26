June 26, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Cyngn CYN stock increased by 331.9% to $21.64 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares rose 148.06% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares increased by 30.15% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares rose 23.94% to $15.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares moved upwards by 18.19% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock increased by 17.56% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Bit Digital BTBT stock decreased by 18.7% to $1.91 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $490.0 million.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT shares decreased by 15.02% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Aeluma ALMU shares decreased by 14.58% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.1 million.
  • Diginex DGNX shares declined by 12.4% to $44.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • 3 E Network MASK shares fell 12.27% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF shares fell 11.66% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

